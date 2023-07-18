After woman’s condition deteriorates, Odisha man posing as AIIMS doctor detained

In the Ganjam region of Odisha, a man was detained for pretending to be a doctor and running a clinic without a legitimate medical degree.

Following the filing of a complaint by a local citizen named Simanchal Sahu from Chanameri village, the suspect, identified as Subhrajit Panda from Sandha village, was taken into jail.

The complaint states that Simanchal brought his mother to the man’s clinic, where she was given shots and drugs. But the therapy produced unfavourable side effects, which made her situation worse.

She was thereafter sent to the MKCG Hospital in Berhampur and later directed to the AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

The man’s clinic, home, and parents’ house in Dhenkanal were raided by police when they received the information and started an inquiry.

During the course of the investigation, it was found that Subhrajit Panda had been running the ‘Ashok Clinic’, an unlicensed medical facility, for the previous six years. He charged Rs 300 for a five-minute consultation and claimed to be a specialised doctor from Delhi AIIMS.

Along with other fake documents, several fake medical certificates from other institutions were also found.

The accused was previously detained by Telangana police in 2020 for making a fraudulent claim to be a World Health Organisation (WHO) member, it was further found.

‘During the investigation, the police recovered several fake medical certificates from different colleges, along with other documents,’ said Saravana Vivek M, Superintendent of Police in Berhampur. The suspect has been taken into custody and will appear in court today.