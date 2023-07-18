Banks in Kerala Declare Holiday as Oommen Chandy Passes Away

In a solemn gesture, the Kerala government has announced a bank holiday on Tuesday as a mark of respect for the former Chief Minister and esteemed Congress leader, Oommen Chandy, who passed away in Bengaluru during the early hours of the day. As a part of this tribute, all government offices, educational institutions, and professional colleges will remain closed, joining the state in mourning for two days.

The impact of Chandy’s demise is felt beyond the realm of banking and government. Mahatma Gandhi, Kerala, and Calicut universities have taken the decision to cancel all scheduled exams for July 18, allowing students to grieve and pay their respects.

Chandy, who had been battling illness since 2019, was receiving medical treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru. His contributions and political legacy will be remembered and cherished by many.