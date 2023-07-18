CM Pinarayi Vijayan pays tribute to late Oommen Chandy, a political luminary, as Kerala mourns its loss.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his condolences on the passing of veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Kerala, Oommen Chandy. Reflecting on Chandy’s legacy, Vijayan acknowledged the significant role he played in Kerala’s political landscape.

Chandy’s unparalleled achievement of five consecutive terms in the Assembly, without ever facing defeat in elections, speaks to the deep bond he formed with the people of Kerala. Vijayan shared a personal connection with Chandy, having both entered the Assembly on the same day in 1970. While Vijayan’s political journey took him away from the House, Chandy remained a steadfast presence, dedicated to serving the people through his Assembly membership.

Chandy’s impact extended beyond his longevity in politics, as he held ministerial positions and eventually became Chief Minister, leaving an indelible mark on key departments such as Finance, Home, and Labour. His role in shaping the Congress and UDF leadership was also notable. Known for his unwavering work ethic and commitment to public service, Chandy’s dedication serves as an inspiration for future generations.

Kerala mourns the loss of this remarkable political figure, whose absence leaves an irreplaceable void in the state’s public sphere.