Controversy Surrounds Malappuram Police Chief’s Alleged CPM Connection and IUML’s Serious Allegations

Students’ Wing Alleges CPM Connection for Malappuram Police Chief; IUML Plans to Approach State Police Chief with Serious Allegations

The students’ wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is set to approach the state police chief with grave accusations against S Sujith Das, the head of the Malappuram district police unit. The Muslim Students’ Federation (MSF) claims that Sujith Das is intentionally tarnishing the image of Malappuram by escalating arrests and charging serious offenses for minor cases.

According to P Abdul Hameed MLA, District General Secretary of IUML, the district police are targeting the Muslim League and its youth and students’ organization, acting upon instructions from the head of the district police unit. Hameed stated, “When we approach the police stations, they say there is a direction from the DPC to take a maximum number of cases.”

The party alleges that the district police deliberately omit cases involving protests by members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “They have registered cases against about 350 MSF workers in one and a half months. This includes cases against all the persons involved in a protest march,” said IUML sources.

Despite a meeting between five IUML MLAs and Sujith Das to address their concerns, a positive response was not received. IUML has decided to take the matter seriously, and the MLAs plan to meet the chief minister regarding this issue.

Additional allegations made by the MSF include abetment to the suicide of ASI Sreekumar within the district police and connections with Monson Mavunkal, a fake antique dealer. MSF State President Navas asserts that Sreekumar committed suicide due to mental torment inflicted by the head of the district police unit. Furthermore, Navas claims that Sujith Das’s marriage party was attended by Monson Mavungal, fueling rumors about his association with such criminals.

Navas further alleges that Sujith Das has close connections with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, stating, “We have received information from personnel working closely with the head of the district police unit that he refers to the CM as uncle.” Navas also accuses Sujith Das of initially being a member of ABVP and later switching allegiance to the CPM after joining the police force.

Meanwhile, P K Basheer MLA, the IUML whip in Niyamasabha, claims that the head of the district police unit is attempting to impress the state government by registering a large number of cases against MSF. He emphasizes that many individuals have been unable to obtain passports due to the serious charges imposed on them.

Riyas Mukkoli, Youth Congress State Vice President, claims to be a victim of police brutality. Mukkoli suffered a severe head injury during a lathi-charge at a DPC office march a few weeks ago. He alleges that the police deliberately targeted his head and that they act brutally even during peaceful protests carried out by opposition parties.