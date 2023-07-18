Heatwaves and wildfires scorch the Northern Hemisphere leading to record-breaking temperatures across continents

Heatwaves and devastating wildfires are scorching the Northern Hemisphere, causing record-breaking temperatures and leading authorities to issue warnings about the severe impacts of global warming, according to AFP reports.

Countries across the globe, from Greece to the United States and Canada, are grappling with soaring temperatures and experiencing adverse consequences on human health, ecosystems, and economies.

Forest fires intensified near the popular beach town of Loutraki in Greece, endangering holiday camps with approximately 1,200 children. Emergency services battled wildfires in Kouvaras, Lagonissi, Anavyssos, and Saronida, resulting in the destruction of several homes.

These incidents highlight the immediate and tangible consequences of extreme weather events, emphasizing the urgent need to address climate change.

The Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), Petteri Taalas, emphasized the wide-ranging impact of extreme weather events on human health, ecosystems, economies, agriculture, energy, and water supplies. He stressed the urgent need to rapidly and substantially reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Cities worldwide are witnessing scorching temperatures, breaking previous records. Rome experienced near-record highs of 39°C, surprising tourists seeking relief from the heat. Visitors from Texas, like Colman Peavy, expressed disbelief at the intensity of the heat surpassing their hometown.

China reported a new mid-July temperature record of 52.2°C in the Xinjiang region. Heatstroke alerts were issued in various prefectures across Japan, with numerous individuals requiring medical attention.

Western and southern states of the United States faced a widespread and oppressive heatwave. Death Valley in California neared record temperatures of 52°C, while Phoenix, Arizona, tied its previous record of 18 consecutive days above 43°C.

The US National Weather Service warned of persistently high temperatures and dangerously elevated overnight lows, urging residents to adapt to the extreme conditions. Wildfires have also erupted in rural areas east of Los Angeles, with the Rabbit Fire being the largest blaze, having consumed nearly 8,000 acres. In Canada, 882 active wildfires were reported, with 579 classified as out of control, impacting air quality across the northeastern United States.

Europe, including Italy and Spain, is grappling with extreme heat, with red alerts issued for 16 Italian cities. Spain experienced temperatures as high as 47°C in the southern town of Villarrobledo. Meanwhile, Asia witnessed heavy rainfall, leading to devastating flooding and landslides in South Korea during the monsoon season. The country’s president pledged to overhaul their approach to extreme weather events.