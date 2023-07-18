Highway Department Implements Modern Landslide Detection System at Devikulam Gap Road

The Highway Department has taken the initiative to install an advanced landslide detection system at the Devikulam Gap Road along the Kochi-Dhanushkodi national highway. Developed in collaboration with Mandi IIT, the Indian Army, and the Defence Research and Development Organisation, this system has received approval from the district administration. Rex Felix, assistant executive engineer at the national highway department, stated that the proposal would be submitted soon.

Expert teams from the Kozhikode National Institute of Technology had previously conducted studies on the recurring landslides at the Gap Road. Their reports emphasized the need to remove hazardous rocks and level the slopes using cement. However, the highway department noted that permission from the Ministry of Surface Transport would be required due to controversies surrounding rock mining in the area.

Efforts to clear the debris from the recent landslide on July 7 are still underway, with traffic limited to a single lane during the day. The highway department clarified that the restriction on night traffic would only be lifted after obtaining permission from the district administration, even once maintenance work is completed.

The newly installed landslide detection system incorporates sensors embedded within the rocks at susceptible areas. These sensors can detect even the slightest tremors and promptly alert the district disaster management authorities. This enables immediate public warnings and the blockage of traffic in affected areas. Following the installation of a similar system in Himachal Pradesh, the highway department plans to deploy at least 12 units along the Gap Road, with each unit costing approximately Rs 20,000.