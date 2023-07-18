Idukki’s ‘Mathruyanam’ Free Ride Home for Newborns & Families Becomes a Sensation

Idukki’s ‘Mathruyanam’ scheme, which offers free rides home for families of newborns after delivery, has received an overwhelming response in its first 10 days. The initiative, an extension of the successful mother and child (Ammayum-Kunjum) project that provides free medical care during delivery, aims to address the transportation needs of financially disadvantaged families in the vast Idukki district.

“The state government proposed this scheme based on feedback from beneficiaries of the mother and child project, who found the travel allowance insufficient to cover taxi charges,” explained Dr. Anoop K., the district project officer of the National Health Mission (NHM). He added, “Financially backward families and those residing in remote tribal regions of the district will greatly benefit from this program.”

Implemented jointly by the state and central governments, ‘Mathruyanam’ is currently available in government hospitals across Idukki and Thodupuzha districts, as well as in taluk hospitals in Nedumkandam, Adimaly, and Peerumedu. Each hospital, except Peerumedu, has an exclusive taxi car assigned to the scheme.

NHM officials stated that both Above Poverty Line (APL) and Below Poverty Line (BPL) families are eligible for the scheme. Interested families can inform the Public Relations Officer (PRO) at their respective hospitals, and services are provided on a first-come, first-served basis. After the successful completion of the three-month pilot project, the Adimaly taluk hospital, which handles an average of 150 deliveries per month, will be provided with an additional vehicle.

Beneficiaries residing over 50 km away from the hospitals have been granted transportation assistance, according to NHM officials. The ‘Mathruyanam’ scheme not only provides a vital service to families in need but also highlights the government’s commitment to maternal and child healthcare in Idukki.