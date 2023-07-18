‘INDIA’: Grand Alliance Formed by Opposition Parties

In a significant development, leaders from 26 opposition parties convened to strategize for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls. During the meeting, they officially christened their alliance as the Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance, commonly referred to as INDIA. The choice of the name reflects their collective commitment to the nation and their inclusive vision for a democratic India.

During his inaugural address, Mallikarjun Kharge, the president of the Congress party, made a notable statement emphasizing that their primary goal was not to seek power or the position of the Prime Minister. Instead, their objective was to safeguard the fundamental pillars of the nation, including the Constitution, democracy, secularism, and social justice.

Kharge acknowledged the presence of differences among the opposition parties at the state level but stressed that these differences were not ideological in nature. He highlighted the importance of setting aside these discrepancies for the greater good, especially considering the challenges faced by the common people, the middle class grappling with inflation, the youth struggling with unemployment, and the marginalized communities such as the poor, Dalits, adivasis, and minorities whose rights often go unnoticed.

Drawing attention to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kharge criticized their approach to coalition politics. He pointed out that the BJP did not secure its electoral victory solely through its own strength, but rather by relying on the support of its allies. However, he accused the BJP of subsequently abandoning those alliances and now making desperate attempts to reconcile with their former partners.

The Congress president’s remarks shed light on the underlying principles driving the INDIA alliance. It aims to provide a unified front to protect the interests of the people and address the pressing issues facing the nation. By emphasizing the significance of preserving democratic values, promoting social justice, and alleviating the hardships faced by various sections of society, the opposition parties are striving to present a credible alternative to the ruling party in the upcoming elections.