Kerala State Film Awards announcement rescheduled for Friday

The highly anticipated Kerala State Film Awards announcement, originally scheduled for Wednesday, has been delayed due to the unfortunate passing of former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. However, a new date and time have been set, and the awards will now be unveiled at 3 pm on Friday at the PR Chamber, Secretariat.

A considerable number of movies, a total of 154, were submitted for screening this year in hopes of receiving recognition. After thorough evaluation, 42 films have made it to the second round of consideration. It is worth noting that last year, 142 movies were submitted for review.

The distinguished jury, led by renowned film director and screenwriter Goutam Ghose, is entrusted with the challenging task of selecting the winners from among the exceptional entries.

Several noteworthy films are generating buzz as strong contenders for the awards. Lijo Jose Pellissery’s ‘Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam,’ which has garnered acclaim and accolades at international film festivals, Ratheesh Poduval’s ‘Nna Thaan Case Kodu,’ featuring Kunchacko Boban, Tharun Moorthy’s ‘Saudi Vellakka,’ Maju’s ‘Appan,’ and Ratheena P T’s ‘Puzhu’ are among the films generating anticipation among audiences. Furthermore, Mammootty’s impressive performances in three successful films, namely ‘Rorschach,’ ‘Puzhu,’ and ‘Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam,’ along with Kunchacko’s portrayal of the petty thief Kozhummal Rajeevan in ‘Nna Thaan Case Kodu,’ have positioned them as strong contenders for the coveted Best Actor award.