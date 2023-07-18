KSRTC Exposes 1,243 Non-Performing Staff: CMD’s Bold Move to Shame Them via Full-Page Ads

In a candid revelation, Biju Prabhakar, Chairman and Managing Director of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), disclosed that there are 1,243 employees who do not contribute any work. Prabhakar shared this information in the third episode of a series posted on KSRTC’s official Facebook page.

Expressing his frustration, Prabhakar stated, “Once in a while, they come, sign and leave. Their only aim is to receive the pension once they retire.” He firmly warned that strict actions would be taken against these idle workers, including publicly naming them through full-page newspaper advertisements.

“Many of them refuse to accept notices. No problem. I’ll publish full-page advertisements in newspapers with their names. They will be asked to report on duty and give an explanation, and they’ll be dismissed,” emphasized Prabhakar, giving a proposition of either opting for Voluntary Retirement Service (VRS) or facing dismissal.

Prabhakar reiterated that the KSRTC exists for its dedicated employees and the public who hold the organization dear, not for those who shirk their duties. He emphasized, “Many employees earn their bread by working here. If some people think they can come once in a while, sign and secure a pension, that’s not going to happen.”

Addressing another controversy, Prabhakar dismissed allegations of forcing employees into 12-hour shifts. He clarified that the concept of spread-over duty, complying with International Labour Organization (ILO) norms, entails a 12-hour shift with a mandatory four-hour rest period in between.

In response to resistance from certain employees, Prabhakar accused them of spreading rumors and sabotaging his initiatives, citing their previous opposition to the driver-cum-conductor initiative. He compared the strenuous driving hours endured by bus drivers on long routes with the reasonable 12-hour spread-over duty system.

To improve productivity, Prabhakar revealed plans to adopt the successful Karnataka model by hiring fresh recruits on a contract basis. He pointed out the higher income earned by drivers in the Karnataka Transport Corporation, with salaries supplemented by overtime pay. Prabhakar clarified that there were no plans for immediate terminations, as around 1,000 employees are retiring, and future hirings would be on a contract basis, benefiting the permanent employees.