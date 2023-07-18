Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu urges PM Modi to resolve Manipur conflict for peace

Olympic silver medalist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has made a heartfelt appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to put an end to the ongoing conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur. The state has been grappling with ethnic clashes since May 3, resulting in the loss of over 150 lives.

In a video shared on her Twitter account, Chanu, who is currently training in the USA, expressed her concern about the impact of the conflict on athletes and students. She implored the Prime Minister and Home Minister to restore peace and bring relief to the people of Manipur.

Despite being far away, Chanu couldn’t help but think about the situation in her home state, emphasizing her personal connection as a resident of Manipur. The clashes erupted after a Tribal Solidarity March protested the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, highlighting the deep-rooted tensions between different ethnic groups in Manipur.