Authorities detain 5 individuals over alleged Bengaluru bomb plot.

Central Crime Branch (CCB) apprehends five terror suspects in Bengaluru, thwarting potential city-wide attacks. The individuals, identified as Junaid, Sohail, Umar, Mudasir, and Jahid, were taken into custody. Authorities discovered a cache of explosive materials and seized their mobile phones as evidence.

As investigations unfold, the CCB intensifies efforts to locate five additional individuals believed to be connected to the plot. In a chilling revelation, the police disclose that the detained suspects were also implicated in a murder case from 2017.

Preliminary findings indicate that during their incarceration at Bangalore Central Jail, the accused established contacts with terrorists and underwent training in handling explosives. Acting on reliable intelligence regarding their plans for detonations within the city, the CCB swiftly made the arrests.