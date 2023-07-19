DD Sports to Broadcast FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in India

DD Sports has successfully secured the television broadcast rights for the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in India. The ninth edition of this highly anticipated tournament, featuring 32 teams, is scheduled to commence in Australia and New Zealand on Thursday.

Gaurav Dwivedi IAS, CEO of Prasar Bharti, expressed his delight, stating, “We are happy to have secured the television broadcast rights for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. This prestigious tournament not only showcases the immense talent and dedication of women in football but also serves as a platform to inspire the next generation of athletes. We are proud to partner with 1Stadia in this endeavor, as they share our passion for promoting sports and fostering a love for the game among fans.”

Football enthusiasts across India can rejoice as DD Sports channel is available in every household nationwide, ensuring that they won’t miss a single moment of the tournament.

The upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup is anticipated to be highly competitive, with teams like the USA, the reigning world champions, aiming to secure their third consecutive title. Canada, the Olympic gold medalists, have also displayed their strength as formidable adversaries. Additionally, teams like England, the Netherlands, Spain, and Germany are expected to put up a strong fight in the tournament.