DMK Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin dares ED to search him, saying ‘I’m not scared of..’

Udhayanidhi Stalin, a Tamil Nadu minister and the son of Chief Minister MK Stalin, dared the investigation agency to raid him at a time when two key members of the DMK administration in Tamil Nadu had come under the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) scrutiny in relation to money laundering investigations.

him claimed, while speaking to a crowd at Kalakurichi, that not only him but also a DMK official wouldn’t be afraid of the ED or Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Udhayanidhi said, ‘Yesterday, I heard a BJP leader saying the ED’s next raid is going to happen at my residence. They are welcome, I can give them my address. Who do you think I am that I will get scared of your ED? I’m the grandson of Kalaignar (M Karunanidhi) and son of MK Stalin.’

‘I am not scared of either Modi or the ED. You (ED) are welcome anytime. Let me know when you come to raid, so that I can be at home. Not only me, even a DMK functionary wouldn’t be scared of you.’

The ED searched the homes and properties of Tamil Nadu minister K Ponmudy and his MP son earlier on Monday. Incriminating documents, ‘unexplained cash’ totaling Rs 81.7 lakh, and foreign currency (in Sterling Pounds) equal to roughly Rs 13 lakh were all reportedly recovered after the raids, according to the investigation agency. Additionally, 41.9 crore rupees worth of fixed deposits (FDs) have been frozen.