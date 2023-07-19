In Gujarat lake, 5-feet-long crocodile seen amid nonstop rain

The Anand district of Gujarat saw a five-foot-long crocodile at a lake, which alarmed the people.

Residents immediately alerted the village chief after the occurrence, who then notified the Anklav Forest Department.

After that, teams from the Vidyanagar Nature Help Foundation and the Anklav Forest Department showed up and saved the crocodile.

After that, the reptile was released into a safe area.

According to Rahul Solanki, the president of the Vidyanagar Nature Help Foundation, crocodile sightings have increased as a result of the rivers’ rising water levels as a result of the nonstop rain.

He added that a team had arrived at the scene right away and had successfully saved the crocodile.