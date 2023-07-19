Indian Railways announces 156 special trains: Full list

Mumbai: The Central Railway zone of the Indian Railways has announced special trains. The national transporter will operate 156 special trains on several routes including stations between Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Panvel, Sawantawadi, Ratnagiri, and Pune. These trains were announced to cater the heavy passenger rush on the occasion of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. The Ganesh Chaturthi festivities is expected to begin on September 19, 2023. The 10-day celebration’s final day will then fall on September 28, 2023.

List of special trains:

Train number 01171 CSMT -Sawantwadi Special: This special train will leave Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus daily at 00:20 hours from September 13 to October 2 (20 trips), and will reach Sawantwadi Road at 14:20 pm on the same day

Train number 01171 Sawantwadi-CSMT Special: This train will depart from the Sawantwadi Road station daily at 15:10 hours from September 13 to October 2 (20 trips) and will hit the brakes at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 04:35 hours the next day.

These trains will be halting on stations including Dadar, Thane, Veer, Khed, Nandgaon Road and Kudal, among other stations.

Also Read: Japan Airlines to operate nonstop flights to this city

Train number 01167 LTT-Kudal Special: Departing from LTT 22;15 hours, this special train will not be running daily. It will be making trips on September 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and October 1 and 2 (12 trips) and will arrive at Kudal the next day at 09:30 hours.

Train number 01168 Kudal-LTT Special: This Ganpati Special Train will be departing from Kudal on September 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and October 2 and 3 (12 trips) at 10:30 hours and will reach LTT at 21:55 hours the same day.

These trains will be making a stop at Thane, Panvel, Roha, Rajapur Road, Kankavali, among other stations.

Train number 01169 Pune-Karmali/Kudal Special: This special will leave from Pune at 18:45 hours on September 15, 22 and 29 (3 trips), and will arrive at Karmali at 10:00 hours the next day.

Train number 01170 Kudal-Pune Special: The wheels of this special will start rolling from Kudal at 16:05 hours on September 17 and 24 and October 1 (3 trips), and will arrive at Pune the next day at 05:50 hours.

These trains will be halting at Lonavala, Ratnagiri, Nandgaon Road and Kankavli, among other stations.

Train number 01187 Karmali-Panvel-Kudal Special: This special train will leave Karmali at 14:50 hours on September 16, 23 and 20 (3 trips) and will arrive at Panvel at 02:45 hours the next day.

Train number 01188 Panvel-Kudal Special: Departing from Panvel at 05:00 hours, this special will arrive at Kudal at 14:00 hours the same day. The train will be making trips on September 17 , 24 and October 1.

These trains will be halting at Adavali, Sawarda, Ked and Roha, among other stations.

Train number 01153 Diva-Ratnagiri Special: This train will depart from Diva at 07:10 hours and will be running daily from September 13 to October 2 (20 trips). It will arrive at Ratnagiri on the same day at 14:55 hours.

Train number 01154 Ratnagiri-Diva Special: This special train will also run daily between September 13 and October 2 (20 trips). It will depart from Ratnagiri at 15:40 hours and will hit the brakes at Diva at 22:40 hours on the same day.

Halts: Roha, Veer, Chiplun and Sangameshwar Road, among others.

Train number 01151 CSMT-Madgaon Special: The CSMT-Madgaon Special train will depart from Mumbai’s CSMT at 11:50 hours and will arrive at Madgaon Junction at 02:10 hours the next day. This train will also run daily, making 20 trips in all.

Train number 01152 Madgaon-CSMT Special: This special train will depart from Madgaon at 03:15 hours and will run daily between September 13 and October 2. It will arrive at CSMT the next day at 17:05.

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Roha, Aravali Road, Vaibhavwadi Road and Kudal, among other stations.