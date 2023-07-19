IRCTC announces Ganga Ramayan Yatra: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced new tour package. The package named Ganga Ramayan Yatra will cover Varanasi, Ayodhya, Prayag, Sarnath, and Naimisharanya. The five nights and six days tour will begin from Hyderabad. The scheduled departures are on July 26, August 9 and August 27.

The tour package prices start from Rs 26,850 for triple occupancy, Rs 27,800 for double occupancy, and Rs 33,900 for single occupancy. The journey commences with a flight from Hyderabad to Varanasi. On the final day, the tour concludes with a return to Hyderabad from Lucknow.