Islamic New Year holiday: Gulf country announces first day of Muharram

Riyadh: The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia announced the first day of Muharram for Islamic year 1445. The first day of Muharram was announced following sightings of the crescent moon.

Also Read: Korea Open: India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty enter pre-quarterfinals

Tuesday (July 18) would be the last day of the month of Dhul Hijjah. Wednesday, July 19, will be the first day of Muharram, marking the start of the Islamic new year 1445. Unlike the Gregorian calendar, the Islamic calendar is based on lunar cycles.