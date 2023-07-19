Manipur govt removed daily curfew relaxation in five valley districts

In preparation for a march on Wednesday, the Manipur government has lifted the daily curfew relaxation in the five valley districts from 5am to 6pm and imposed full curfew. The government’s decision came after the Kwairamband Ima Keithel Joint Coordinating Committee for Peace, which represents the ladies of Imphal’s main market, urged everyone to make the “Mothers’ Protest” protest a huge success.

K Dhaneshori, co-convenor of the committee, advised all mothers to come out of their homes between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and raise slogans demanding the rejection of separate administration, the implementation of the NRC, and the quick convening of an emergency assembly session. She also urged everyone to join the protest against the state’s ongoing violence. Security has been beefed up in Imphal, the state capital.

Meanwhile, police have apprehended 30 people for their suspected involvement in the attack on IGP (Zone 2) K Kabib and his escort on Monday night at Kwakeithel in Imphal West district, during which his vehicle was set on fire.