Realme launches C53 in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Realme launched a new affordable smartphone named ‘C53’ in India. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of Realme C53 is priced at Rs. 9,999 and the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 10,999. It comes in Champion Golden and Champion Black colours and will go on sale starting 12:00pm IST on July 26 via Realme.com and Flipkart.

The dual SIM (nano) Realme C53 runs on Android 13-based Realme UI T Edition and features a 6.74-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate, 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 560 nits of brightness. It is powered by an unnamed octa-core 12nm chipset with 1.82GHz peak frequency, coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and ARM Mali-G57 GPU.Tthe available RAM can be virtually expanded up to 12GB.

The Realme C53 features a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 108-megapixel AI-backed primary sensor. For selfies, the smartphone flaunts an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. Connectivity options include 4G, GPS/AGPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, magnetic sensor, light sensor, gyro meter sensor and proximity sensor. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.