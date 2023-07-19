Savor the Fusion of Flavors with Maize Flour Idiyappam: A South Indian Delight!

Recipe: Maize Flour Idiyappam

Ingredients:

– 2 cups maize flour

– 1 cup water

– 1 tablespoon oil

– Salt to taste

– Grated coconut (optional)

– Fresh coriander leaves (optional)

Instructions:

1. In a large mixing bowl, combine the maize flour and salt.

2. Gradually add water to the flour while continuously stirring, until the mixture forms a smooth and pliable dough.

3. Knead the dough well for a few minutes to ensure it is evenly mixed.

4. Take a portion of the dough and shape it into a cylindrical log.

5. Grease the idiyappam press with oil and fill it with the dough log.

6. Heat water in an idli steamer or any steaming vessel.

7. Once the water comes to a boil, place the idiyappam press on top and press the dough through the tiny holes onto idli plates or steaming trays.

8. Steam the idiyappam for about 8-10 minutes or until they become soft and cooked.

9. Remove the idiyappam from the steamer and let them cool slightly.

10. Serve the hot idiyappam with coconut chutney, sambar, or any curry of your choice.

11. Optionally, garnish with grated coconut and fresh coriander leaves for added flavor and presentation.

Enjoy the delicious Maize Flour Idiyappam as a healthy breakfast or a delightful evening snack!