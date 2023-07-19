Supplementary Allotment Second List for Plus-One Admissions Released Today

“The second list of the supplementary allotment for higher secondary Plus-One admissions will be published on Wednesday. Applicants who have received the seat allotment should secure permanent admission before July 20.

The decision on sanctioning temporary batches and additional seats at schools where there is a shortfall would be taken after admissions based on the supplementary allotment. The Chief Minister will chair a meeting in this regard.

As soon as additional seats are allowed, applications for transfer allotment will be invited from those who have currently secured admission for change of school and subject. Thereafter, the third allotment in the supplementary phase will be held.

The Plus-One supplementary admission process had commenced on July 8.”