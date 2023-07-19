Transformer explosion in Uttarakhand results 15 fatalities

A transformer explosion that electrified a bridge in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, resulted in up to 16 deaths, including a police officer, and seven other injuries. Police and rescue teams have arrived on the scene and have started relief efforts after the injured persons were hurriedly taken to the hospital for treatment.

The bridge spans the Alaknanda River and is a component of the Namami Gange project. Five of the injured are being treated at Chamoli’s Gopeshwar government hospital, while two are receiving care at AIIMs.

The incident happened last evening. The village called the police to report that a watchman had died from electrocution. Many people were electrocuted and sustained severe injuries when police officers went with the locals for the panchnama (spot inspection).

‘Around 15 people, including a police sub-inspector & five home guards have died. An investigation is underway. Prima facie reveals that there was a current on the railing and the investigation will reveal further details,’ Additional Director General of Police, Uttarakhand, told ANI.