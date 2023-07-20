In Mumbai Covid centre scam case, Sanjay Raut’s close aide among 2 detained

Sujit Patkar, a trusted assistant of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, and Dr. Kishore were detained by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the accused Mumbai Covid Centre scam case. These are the case’s initial arrests.

Through their company, Lifeline Hospital Management, Patkar and his partners were awarded contracts for two Covid field hospitals in 2020, one in Worli and one in Dahisar. These contracts brought in 32 crore rupees for them. The ED investigators discovered that Rs 22 crore was transferred to several other accounts.

The ED officials also found major misappropriation in the Covid field hospitals where the contract had specified the precise number of doctors, nurses, and employees. However, they only used a bare minimum of medical professionals to staff the Covid field hospitals.

It also stated that a specific company was providing body bags for deceased Covid-19 patients to other parties under a contract signed by the mayor of the Mumbai civic body for Rs 2,000, while the same company was providing body bags to the Central Procurement Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for Rs 6,800.