Vinayakan’s Verbal Storm Targets Oommen Chandy

In a shocking turn of events that sent shockwaves across social media, renowned actor Vinayakan caused a major controversy during a live Facebook session by insulting the late former Chief Minister, Oommen Chandy, who recently passed away. The incident has triggered widespread protests and calls for an apology as the actor faces severe backlash from the public and political circles.

During the live session, Vinayakan expressed his disdain for Oommen Chandy, questioning the significance of granting a holiday as a mark of respect for him. His remarks received strong criticism and fueled outrage among netizens and Congress workers.

“Who is this Oommen Chandy, why three days leave, stop all these and go, I am telling the Press. My father is dead, and so is yours. For that, what should we do now? Even if you think he’s good, I don’t think so. If we consider the case of Karunakaran, won’t we know who he is?” Vinayakan’s words during the live stream drew intense reactions from the public.

Following the session, social media platforms were flooded with angry comments, with many expressing disappointment and disapproval of the actor’s remarks.

In response to the mounting protests, Vinayakan eventually deleted the controversial post. However, Congress workers demanded a formal apology from the actor for insulting their late leader and urged authorities to register a case against him for his offensive comments.

Despite the outcry, Vinayakan remained silent on the matter, opting not to make any additional comments or clarifications. The situation continues to escalate as both sides stand firm in their positions.