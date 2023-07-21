Air India, CFM International finalise order for 400 planes

Air India and CFM International have completed the purchase of LEAP engines for the airline’s new fleet of 400 narrow-body planes. The engines will power 210 Airbus A320/A321 neo planes and 190 Boeing 737 MAX planes.

“Both companies also signed a multi-year services agreement that will cover the airline’s entire fleet of LEAP engines,” CFM announced Thursday. The order was initially made public in February. Since 2002, when it began operating A320 neo aircraft powered by CFM56-5B engines, Air India has been a CFM client. The airline began operating the A320 neo in 2017, becoming India’s first LEAP-1A operator. According to the statement, the airline now has 27 LEAP-1A-powered A320neo family aircraft in its fleet. Campbell Wilson, CEO and MD of Air India, stated, “We are delighted to celebrate with CFM a major deal that will play a key role in our future development.”

According to CFM International President and CEO Gal Méheust, the order increases the company’s foothold in India. Air India ordered 470 planes earlier this year, including 70 wide-body planes. CFM International is a 50/50 partnership between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines.