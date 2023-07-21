IndiGo Airlines launches flight to UAE from this Indian city

Mumbai: The leading low-budget air carrier based in the country, IndiGo Airlines has announced a new direct flight service to the UAE. The airline will operate a new biweekly flight connecting Mopa (North Goa) and Abu Dhabi in the UAE. The flight service will begin from September 2.

The newly introduced flight 6E 1505 will operate on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, departing from Mopa at 00:25 AM and arriving in Abu Dhabi at 02:15. On the other hand, the return flight 6E 1506 will operate on the same days, taking off from Abu Dhabi at 3:15 and arriving in Mopa at 8:10.

Also Read: Union government bans export of non-basmati white rice

The new flight service will strengthen IndiGo’s presence in Abu Dhabi. It at present operates flights from 8 Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kochi, and Hyderabad to Abu Dhabi. With the addition of these flights, IndiGo will fly 52 times a week to Abu Dhabi from India.

Earlier this month, IndiGo announced a direct flight connecting Delhi to Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. The Delhi-Baku direct flight, 6E 1803, will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Departing Delhi at 20:20, the flight will touch down in Baku at 23:50. The return flight, numbered 6E 1804, will operate on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Departing from Baku at 01:40, the flight will arrive in Delhi at 07:10. The new flight route will start operation on August 11.

The airline has also announced a three-times-weekly service between Delhi and Tbilisi from August 8.