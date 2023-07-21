Korea Open Badminton: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy- Chirag Shetty to play men’s doubles quarterfinal today

Yeosu: In badminton, India’s men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty has entered the quarterfinals of the Korea Open in Yeosu.

Asian champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated the Chinese duo of He Ji Ting and Zhou Hao Dong by ‘21-17, 21-15’ in the pre-quarterfinals. They will face the fifth-seeded Japanese pair of Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi in quarterfinals today.

However, India’s HS Prannoy and Priyanshu Rajawat were crashed out of the tournament in the men’s singles second round. The women’s doubles pairing of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also bowed out of the tournament after losing to Korea’s Baek Ha Na and Lee So Hee by ‘11-21, 4-21’. The mixed doubles pair of Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy were defeated by the Chinese pair of Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping.