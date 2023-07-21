OpenAI and other tech giants in the artificial intelligence race promise watermark to differentiate AI creations

On Friday (July 21), the White House announced that tech giants in the artificial intelligence race, including OpenAI, have committed to making their technology safer by implementing features like watermarks on fabricated images.

The companies’ immediate undertaking of these commitments emphasizes three fundamental principles for the future of AI: safety, security, and trust. This marks a critical step toward developing responsible AI, as stated in the White House release.

Later that day, representatives from Amazon, Anthropic, Google, Inflection, Meta, Microsoft, and OpenAI were set to join US President Joe Biden to announce these commitments. The focus includes the development of “robust technical mechanisms,” such as watermarking systems, to enable users to discern AI-generated content.

With concerns about the potential misuse of AI-generated images or audios, efforts are being made to prevent deception, fraud, and misinformation, especially in the context of the 2024 US Presidential Election.

The White House official clarified that the companies are committed to establishing a broader regime to help consumers easily identify AI-generated content, encompassing both audio and visual content.

The goal is to create a system that allows people to readily distinguish AI-created content from genuine sources. The commitments made by these companies include independent testing of AI systems to assess risks related to biosecurity, cybersecurity, and societal impacts.

Common Sense Media, a review and rating organization, commended the White House for its commitment to regulating AI technology responsibly. However, the organization’s CEO, James Steyer, noted that many tech companies have historically not fully adhered to voluntary pledges and called for robust regulations.

In addition to the companies’ commitments, President Joe Biden is working on an executive order to ensure the safety and trustworthiness of AI.

Watermarks for AI-generated content were among the topics discussed by EU commissioner Thierry Breton and OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, during a June visit to San Francisco. The implementation of such watermarks aims to enhance transparency and accountability in the use of AI-generated content.