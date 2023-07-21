Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower on July 21. BSE Sensex settled at 66,684.26, down by 887.64 points or 1.31%. NSE Nifty ended at 19,745, lower by 234.20 points or 1.17%.

About 1578 shares advanced, 1725 shares declined, and 117 shares were remained unchanged. Top losers in the market were L&T, ONGC, NTPC, SBI and BPCL. Top losers in the market were Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, HUL and Reliance Industries.

Among sectors, Information Technology down 4%, FMCG shed 1% and Metal down nearly 1%, while Capital Goods index up 1.7%. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended with marginal change.