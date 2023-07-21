Study reveals that Espresso holds more benefits in the field of medicine including fight against Alzheimer’s

Ever wondered how the rising steam from espresso cups mirrors the promise of a brighter future for the minds it may protect? Espresso, beloved by coffee enthusiasts for its caffeine punch, has recently been revealed to hold even more potential benefits, particularly in the realm of medicine.

A study published in ACS’ Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry has shed light on a fascinating finding: espresso shows promise in inhibiting tau protein aggregation, a critical process linked to the development of Alzheimer’s disease.

While the exact cause of Alzheimer’s remains elusive, researchers believe that tau proteins play a crucial role in its onset. In healthy individuals, these proteins offer structural stability to the brain, but in the context of disease, they form aggregations called fibrils. Scientists speculate that deterring this aggregation could alleviate symptoms, prompting Mariapina D’Onofrio and her colleagues to conduct this research.

To uncover the secrets of espresso, the researchers used store-bought beans, extracting precious espresso shots and using nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy to analyze their chemical composition. Among the compounds they focused on were caffeine and trigonelline, both alkaloids, the flavonoid genistein, and theobromine, also found in chocolate.

These molecules, along with the full espresso extract, were incubated with a shortened version of the tau protein for approximately 40 hours. Remarkable findings emerged during the study, revealing that as the concentration of espresso extract, caffeine, or genistein increased, the fibrils shortened, preventing the formation of larger, ominous sheets.

The most significant discovery came from the complete espresso extract, which exhibited the most dramatic results. The shortened fibrils remained non-toxic to cells and prevented further aggregation by refusing to act as “seeds” for tau’s aggression.

In an exciting surprise, researchers observed that both caffeine and the espresso extract effectively bound to pre-formed tau fibrils. However, this is just the beginning of the journey into understanding the potential benefits of espresso. While they stumbled upon an extraordinary clue, the researchers recognize the need for further exploration.

The in vitro discoveries from this study could lay the groundwork for developing methods to combat neurodegenerative conditions, such as Alzheimer’s. As we delve deeper into the hidden magic within espresso, the promise of its potential medical benefits becomes increasingly intriguing.