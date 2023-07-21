Union government bans export of non-basmati white rice

New Delhi: The Union government has banned the export of non-basmati white rice. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) announced this.

‘In order to ensure adequate availability of non-basmati white rice in the Indian market and to allay the rise in prices in the domestic market, Government of India has amended the Export Policy of the above variety from ‘Free with export duty of 20%’ to ‘Prohibited’ with immediate effect’, said Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

‘Export policy of non-basmati white rice (semi-milled or wholly milled rice, whether or not polished or glazed)…is amended from free to prohibited,’ the DGFT said in a notification.

The authority said that the consignments of this rice are being allowed under four different conditions.

Exports will be allowed where the shipping bill is filed and vessels have already arrived and anchored in Indian ports and rotation number to them has been allotted before the notification.

They will also be allowed where non-basmati rice consignment has been handed over to customers before this notification and has already been registered in their system. Export will also be allowed on the basis of permission granted by the government to other countries to meet their food security needs and based on the request of their governments.