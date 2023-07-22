Cop recruitment scam: Judicial probe ordered into Karnataka

In 2021, a one-man judicial panel will be constituted by the Karnataka Congress government to investigate the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment fraud.

Judge Veerappa, a retired judge, has been given the responsibility of overseeing the investigation into the hiring of 545 PSI employees.

The controversy was made public after inconsistencies were found during the selection of Police Sub-Inspectors. The police and the Criminal probe Department have been asked to fully cooperate with the court probe.

The government has permanently prohibited 52 candidates from taking the PSI tests after the CID identified them as participants in the scam. Up to 110 people have currently been detained.

Cases have been filed against the 52 accused candidates in addition to this strict action in a number of areas throughout the state, including Bengaluru, Kalaburagi, Hubballi-Dharwad, Tumakuru, and other areas. In order to start a thorough inquiry, FIRs have been filed.

The government invalidated the exam results when the claims were made and mandated a re-examination, which has not yet taken place.

The scandal, which served as the Congress’s ammunition during the Assembly elections, was directed at the BJP-led administration at the time.