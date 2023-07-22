India records highest ever coal production in April-June quarter of 2023-24

New Delhi: Coal production in India registered a record growth in the April-June quarter of 2023-24. As per data released by the Union Coal Ministry, India’s coal sector has recorded highest ever production of over 223 million tones in the period. Coal production was 205.76 million tonnes (MT) in the same period during FY 2022-23.

Coal India Limited (CIL) registered 175.48 MT production between April and June 2023. This is 9.85% higher than the 159.75 MT produced during the corresponding period of the previous year.

India has set a coal production target of 1,012 MT for FY 2023-24.