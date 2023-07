Indian Railways cancels train operation on this route: Details

Shimla: Indian Railways has cancelled the operation of trains on the Kalka-Shimla heritage rail line. The Northern Railway (NR) zone took this decision due to heavy rains and water logging.These trains have been cancelled till August 06, 2023.

List of trains cancelled:-

04543 Kalka-Shimla Express Special

72451 Kalka-Shimla Rail Motor

52451 Kalka-Shimla Shivalik Deluxe Express

52453 Kalka-Shimla NG Express

52459 Kalka-Shimla Him Darshan Express

52455 Kalka-Shimla Himalayan Queen

52456 Shimla-Kalka Himalayan Queen

72452 Shimla-Kalka Rail Motor

04544 Shimla-Kalka Express Special

52460 Shimla-Kalka Him Darshan Express

52452 Shimla-Kalka Shivalik Deluxe Express

Also Read: 2023 Kia Seltos facelift launched in India: Price, features

A total of 18 railway stations are there on the historic Kalka-Shimla rail route. These are – Kalka, Taksal, Gumman, Koti, Sonwara, Dharmpur HMCHL, Kumarhatti, Barog, Solan, Salogra, Kandaghat, Kanoh, Kathleeghat, Shoghi, Taradevi, Jutogh, Summer Hill and Shimla railway stations.

The Kalka-Shimla rail route is a part of Northern Railway’s Ambala Division. It was awarded a World Heritage Site by UNESCO on July 07, 2008. The rail route was built during British rule.