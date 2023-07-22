Korea Open 2023: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty enter final

Seoul: In Badminton, India’s men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered the final of Korea Open super 500 badminton tournament. The Indian duo defeated world number two Chinese pair of Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang. By ‘21-15, 24-22’ in 40-minutes.

Also Read: Commodity market: Gold price slips down for second day in a row

This was Satwik and Chirag’s first win over the Chinese pair following two earlier defeats. Satwik and Chirag, who has won the Indonesia Super 1000 and Swiss Open Super 500 titles this year, will be up against either top seeds Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia or Korea’s Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae in the final.