Mammootty’s Remarkable 2022 Comeback: From Break to Brilliance!

With an impressive tally of 8 State awards, including 6 best actor accolades, one second best actor (Ahimsa, 1981), and a special Jury award (Yathra, Nirakoottu, 1985), Mammootty’s talent has been celebrated throughout the years. Although the State award for ‘Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam’ earned him recognition, the award Jury considered his other remarkable performances as well. Back in 1989 and 1993, he had astonished both the National and state awards with his multiple stellar portrayals.

The year 2022 undoubtedly belonged to Mammootty, as he took on a multitude of diverse characters, each delving into various shades of grey. From the intense ‘Bheeshma Parvam’ to the thought-provoking ‘Puzhu’, from the revenge-seeking ‘Rorschach’ to the soulful ‘Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam,’ he exhibited his finest acting prowess. His dedication and passion for his craft serve as an inspiration for aspiring actors.

During the pandemic, Mammootty wisely took a 275-day hiatus from work, allowing him to return with renewed vigor. 2022 was a transformative year for the veteran actor, as he fearlessly explored and reinvented himself on the silver screen.

He seamlessly slipped into the shoes of a mass hero with shades of grey in ‘Bheeshma Parvam,’ convincingly portrayed a bigot in ‘Puzhu,’ brought life to the character of an NRI seeking vengeance in ‘Rorschach,’ and showcased his versatility in ‘Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam,’ where he skillfully portrayed a Malayalee man who finds himself immersed in a Tamilian daydream. Though his roles in ‘CBI 5: The Brain,’ ‘Priyan Ottathilanu’ (a cameo appearance), and the action thriller ‘Christopher’ were relatively less prominent, they added to the diversity of his 2022 repertoire.

Mammootty’s triumphant return in 2022 stands as a testament to his unwavering commitment to his art, leaving audiences and aspiring actors in awe of his enduring brilliance.