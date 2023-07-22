Tragic Discovery in Alappuzha: Middle-Aged Man Found Charred Inside Car at Thayankary

In the quiet village of Thayankary, located in Edathua, a horrifying incident unfolded in the early hours of Saturday. Residents were shocked when they noticed a car engulfed in flames near the Thayankary boat jetty around 3.45 am. Swiftly, they contacted the police control room to report the distressing scene. Firefighters and police rushed to the location and managed to extinguish the flames by 4.15 am.

Amidst the charred remnants of the vehicle, a man, seemingly in his late forties, was discovered. However, his identity remains unknown at this time. “We saw the car in flames early morning and heard blasts. We didn’t receive any hints of occupants inside the vehicle then, as the fire was raging on. We couldn’t go near the car. Finally, we realised there was one person inside after two hours,” shared a concerned resident.

Forensic experts soon arrived at the scene to meticulously collect evidence that may shed light on the tragic circumstances behind this devastating event. As the investigation continues, the community is left in shock and grief over the untimely loss of a life in such a harrowing manner.