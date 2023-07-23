3-year-old kid who fell into a 40-feet borewell rescued by NDRF team after five hours of extensive operation

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) successfully rescued a three-year-old child who fell into a 40-feet borewell on Sunday, after an extensive operation lasting five hours. According to reports, the child’s health is stable, and he has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation and care.

Ranjeet Kumar, an NDRF officer from Nalanda, Bihar, confirmed the child’s rescue and his well-being. The incident occurred in Kul village in Bihar’s Nalanda district, and the child has been identified as Shivam Kumar.

The borewell was dug by a farmer but left unclosed, and while playing with other children, Shivam accidentally fell into it. As soon as the other kids informed the boy’s parents, the rescue operation was initiated.

Nalin Maurya, the Vice President of Nagar Panchayat Nalanda, was involved in assisting the rescue efforts. He explained that the farmer had attempted to bore the well in that location, but when it didn’t succeed, they started a new one, leaving the previous bore unclosed.

Silwa Circle Officer, Shambhu Mandal, stated that they received information about the child’s predicament and were working tirelessly to save him. Despite the challenging situation, the child’s voice could still be heard, indicating he was alive.

To aid in the rescue, JCB machines were deployed to supply oxygen to the trapped child and facilitate his extraction from the borewell.

Officials and senior authorities were immediately informed about the incident, and they promptly arrived at the location to oversee the rescue operation.