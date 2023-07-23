Bangladesh-India ODI Series Ends in Thrilling Tie, Shared Honors

Bangladesh women showed remarkable resilience in the third One-Day International (ODI) against India on Saturday, resulting in a thrilling tie. With this outcome, the three-match series concluded with both teams claiming one victory each. The hosts secured a triumph in the opening match, while India made a strong comeback to win the second match comprehensively.

In pursuit of a target of 226 runs, India faced a tense situation when they collapsed from 191/5 in the 42nd over to 217/9 in the 48th over. However, the last-wicket partnership of Jemimah Rodrigues and Meghna Singh displayed commendable determination, bringing India tantalizingly close to victory.

With only one run needed to win off the last four balls, Marufa Akter dismissed Meghna, caught behind for six, leading to dissatisfaction from the Indian pair over the decision.

Earlier in the innings, Harleen Deol (77) and Smriti Mandhana (59) had put up impressive half-centuries, setting a strong foundation for India’s chase. This was after Fargana Hoque of Bangladesh achieved a historic milestone by scoring the first-ever ODI century by a Bangladesh woman. Her brilliant 160-ball 107 (including 7x4s) powered Bangladesh to a respectable total of 225/4 in 50 overs, with additional contribution from Shamima Sultana, who scored 52 (from 78 balls, including 5x4s).

In response, India faced an early setback with the loss of Shafali Verma (4) and Yastika Bhatia (5). However, Smriti and Harleen’s fifties helped revive the chase after a rain break, until the late collapse shifted the momentum in the thrilling encounter.