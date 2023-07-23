DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Defies Denial, Vows to Visit Manipur Despite Govt’s Objection

Amidst the strife-torn situation in Manipur, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief, Swati Maliwal, asserted her determination to visit the state and interact with survivors of sexual violence. Despite the alleged denial of permission by the Manipur government, Maliwal took to Twitter on Sunday, revealing her intent to proceed with the visit as scheduled. She reached out to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, requesting an urgent meeting during her stay in Imphal.

In her communication with the Chief Minister, Maliwal assured that her visit would not create any disruptions for the state government. She emphasized the importance of addressing human rights violations and sexual assault cases in Manipur, expressing her concern for the welfare of Manipuri women who had sought refuge in Delhi to escape violence. Maliwal sought the CM’s support in visiting the relief camps, where victims of sexual assault are currently residing.

As Maliwal sets forth on her visit to Manipur, her determination to stand by the survivors of sexual violence remains unwavering, despite the challenges posed by the state’s law and order situation.