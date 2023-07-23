Exclusive Onam food kit offered to Kerala’s yellow cardholders amidst financial crisis

Amidst the persistent financial crisis in Kerala, the state government has taken a difficult decision to curtail the distribution of Onam food kits this year. The distribution will now be limited to only yellow ration cardholders, specifically those who fall under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana, representing the most economically disadvantaged section of society. Additionally, around 50,000 inmates residing in various welfare centers across the state will also receive the food kits.

Unfortunately, the civil supplies department has asserted that it is not feasible to extend the distribution of food kits to all ration cardholders due to a shortage of funds. As a result, only approximately 5.87 lakh people holding yellow ration cards will be eligible to receive the free food kits. Despite the restricted scope, the government will still need to allocate a substantial amount of Rs 30 crore for this limited distribution. However, it is noteworthy that if the government were to consider including the 35.52 lakh pink cardholders in the distribution, the expenditure on the food kits would soar to a staggering Rs 300 crore.

In light of the prevailing financial constraints, the state government has prioritized the most vulnerable groups while grappling with the challenges posed by the ongoing financial crisis. The decision to target the economically backward section of society and welfare center inmates aims to ensure that the limited resources are allocated to those who need it the most. However, this approach inevitably requires making difficult choices to manage the available funds effectively.