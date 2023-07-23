G20: PM Modi says India has achieved its non-fossil installed electric capacity target nine years in advance

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the G20 Energy Ministerial Meeting in Goa via video message, emphasized India’s strong commitment to climate action and highlighted the nation’s leadership in this domain. He proudly declared that India has already achieved its non-fossil installed electric capacity target nine years ahead of schedule.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi underscored the vital role of energy in shaping the future, sustainability, and overall development, affecting individuals and entire nations alike. He commended India’s significant progress in renewable energy, particularly in solar and wind power, which has contributed to the country’s pursuit of green growth and energy transition.

Despite being the world’s most populated country and the fastest-growing major economy, India is steadfastly progressing towards its climate goals. Prime Minister Modi reiterated their new target to achieve 50 per cent non-fossil installed capacity by the year 2030, further solidifying their commitment to combatting climate change.

Recognizing the global importance of the G20 countries, the Prime Minister urged the group to lead the way in promoting sustainable, affordable, and inclusive energy transition, ensuring that developing nations in the Global South are not left behind. To support these nations, he called for providing low-cost finance and bridging technology gaps while emphasizing the need for energy security and diversified supply chains.

PM Modi shared India’s achievements in expanding access to clean energy within the country. Notably, over 119 million families have received LPG connections in the past nine years, and every village has been connected to electricity, marking a historic milestone.

He also highlighted India’s efforts in energy conservation, such as the world’s largest LED distribution program, saving a substantial 45 billion units of energy annually. Looking forward, the Prime Minister expressed optimism about India’s domestic electrical market, which is projected to reach 10 million annual sales by 2030.

As part of their green energy initiatives, India has already begun the rollout of 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol this year, with a goal to cover the entire country by 2025. PM Modi also revealed the ambitious aspiration to transform India into a global hub for the production, usage, and export of green hydrogen and its derivatives, demonstrating the nation’s determination to play a pivotal role in the clean energy revolution.

In conclusion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address at the G20 Energy Ministerial Meeting showcased India’s unwavering dedication to climate action and sustainable energy development, emphasizing its leadership and proactive approach in achieving ambitious targets and contributing to a greener future for the planet.