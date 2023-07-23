Harley-Davidson to launched Nightster 440 in India soon: Details

Mumbai: American motorcycle brand, Harley-Davidson will soon launch its Nightster 440 in the Indian markets. The bike will be launched in collaboration with Hero Motocorp. Hero Motocorp has already filed the trademark for the upcoming Nightster 440.

Harley-Davidson Nightster 440 will feature a 440cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine that will generate a max power of 26.63 bhp at 6000 RPM, and 38 Nm of peak torque at 4000 RPM. The engine will be paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Also Read: Xiaomi Smart TV A series launched in India: Price, specifications

According to reports, the two-wheeler might get a low-slung stance with a short tail, exposed rear shock absorbers, round bar-end mirrors, and with tear shaped-petrol tank.