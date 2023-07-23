In Delhi Police custody, man wanted in 18 cases passes away

The Netaji Subhash Place Police Station in northwest Delhi received a complaint of the death in custody of a 36-year-old man who was wanted in 18 criminal cases, the police said on Sunday.

Sheikh Sahadat, the dead, was charged with violations of the Arms Act. He lived in Jahangirpuri, a neighbourhood in northwest Delhi. He was detained on Friday in connection with an Arms Act investigation together with four other people.

‘The deceased, Sheikh Sahadat, from Jahangirpuri H-Block, was aged 36 years. He along with four other people were apprehended in a case under sections 25/35/54/59 of the Arms Act at Police Station Subhash Place on July 21,’ the Delhi Police said in a statement.

According to the authorities, Sheikh Sahadat has ‘more than 18 prior criminal involvements.’ The dead was held by police for a day as part of the inquiry while the other suspects in the case were in judicial custody, according to the police.

‘According to the procedures, the medical examination of the accused was conducted on the evening of July 22 (Saturday). The accused was taken to the Police Station and he was lodged in a lockup on the same night,’ the police said.

According to the police, around 6:30 am on Sunday, the on-duty sentry noticed Sheikh Sahadat was breathing heavily and immediately alerted the duty officer.

He was taken urgently to the BSA Hospital for a checkup, where doctors declared him dead.