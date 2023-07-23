India launch date of Audi Q8 e-tron announced: Details

Mumbai: Luxury car makers, Audi announced the India launch date of its Audi Q8 e-tron. The electric luxury SUV will be launched in the country on 18 August 2023.

The new SUV will be available in both standard SUV and Sportback coupe SUV variants. The new SUV is powered by a dual-motor setup that generates 408 hp and 664 Nm of torque. The Q8 e-tron also comes with Quattro All-Wheel drive system.

The Audi Q8 e-Tron can be charged from 10-80% in 29 minutes and 20-80% in under 20 minutes using DC fast charger. Audi Q8 e-tron will get a 22 kW AC charger, which can charge the battery from 0-100% in around 6 hours. The vehicle is capable of reaching 0-100 kilometres per hour in just 5.6 seconds .

The new SUV features a 10.1 inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8.6-inch screen digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof and a Bang and Olufsen 16-speaker sound system.

The Audi Q8 e-tron is expected to cost between Rs 1.10 crore to Rs 1.40 crore in the Indian market.