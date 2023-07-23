Kawasaki launches two new bikes in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Japanese automobile giant Kawasaki has launched two new bikes in the Indian market. The company launched its -Kawasaki KX65 and Kawasaki KX112. The Kawasaki KX112 and Kawasaki KX65 are not road-legal. New Kawasaki motorcycles come with a starting price of Rs 3.12 la kh (ex-showroom).

Presently, Kawasaki is offering Kawasaki KX100, Kawasaki KX250, Kawasaki KX450, Kawasaki KLX 110, Kawasaki KLX 140G, and Kawasaki KLX 450 for the Indian customers.

Also Read: Korea Open Badminton: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy- Chirag Shetty win title

Kawasaki KX65: It is the smallest and most affordable among the new Kawasaki bikes. It is powered by a 64-cc, liquid-cooled, two-stroke, single-cylinder carbureted engine. The bike’s engine comes paired with a six-speed gearbox. The Kawasaki KX65 features a 14-inch front wheel and a 12-inch rear wheel. It is equipped with 33mm telescopic fork along with mono-shock rear suspension and front and rear brakes.

Kawasaki KX112: The motorcycle is priced at ?4.87 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered in Lime colour. The bike is powered by a 112cc, 2-stroke, liquid-cooled, mill featuring Exhaust Power Valves (KIPS). The engine comes paired with a 6-speed gearbox. For suspension duties, the bike offers adjustable 36mm USD forks. Kawasaki KX112 motorcycle rides on 19-inch front and 16-inch rear wheels.