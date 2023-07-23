Kerala Braces for Heavy Rainfall: Yellow Alert in 6 Districts

The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning about heavy rainfall in Kerala until July 26 due to a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. Specifically, a yellow alert has been issued for six districts – Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod on Sunday. These districts are expected to receive rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm.

According to the 4 am forecast on Sunday, isolated places in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram districts may experience light rainfall, while Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts are likely to witness moderate rainfall in the next three hours.

Given the situation, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Service (INCOIS) advises fishermen not to venture into the sea off Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep coasts until July 24. A high tide warning has also been issued on the Kerala coast from Vizhinjam to Kasaragod, valid until 11.30 pm on Sunday. Coastal residents and fishermen are urged to exercise extreme caution, avoiding trips to the beaches and boat rides due to the turbulent sea condition.

The yellow alert remains in effect for the following districts over the next three days:

– July 24: Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

– July 25: Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

– July 26: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod