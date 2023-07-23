Korea Open Badminton: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy- Chirag Shetty win title

Yeosu: In badminton, India’s men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the Korea Open 2023 badminton tournament at the Jinnam Stadium in Yeosu today. The Indian duo defeated Indonesian top seeds Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto in the final by ’17-21, 21-13, 21-14′.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty had defeated Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang of Republic of China by ‘21-15, 24-22’ in the semifinals on Saturday. It was Satwik and Chirag’s first win over the Chinese pair following two earlier defeats.

This was their fourth final of the year. They had also won the previous three finals at Swiss Open, Badminton Asia Championships and Indonesia Open. Results at the Korea Open count towards players’ qualifying rankings for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Satwiksairaj and Chirag were the only Indians left in the tournament after nine out of 11 Indian singles players crashed out in the first round and none progressed past the second round.