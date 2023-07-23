Mother stabbed to death by son, in broad daylight, in Kottarakkara

Kottarakkara: A man stabbed his mother to death at Chengamanadu in Kottarakkara on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Mini (50), a native of Pathanapuram, and police took Jomon into custody for killing his mother Minimol (50) of Thalavoor.

The incident took place at Chengamanad junction along the Kottarakkara-Punalur road at 12.30 pm. Jomon stabbed Minimol several times and tried to flee the place. He was seemingly violent and was brought under control by the residents of the area, who, soon after, handed him over to the police. Mini was soon rushed to a private hospital, but could not be saved.

Since 2007, she has been living at Ashraya Sanketham at Kalayapuram. Meanwhile, it is learnt that Mini had reportedly been undergoing treatment for mental illness in Kalayapuram since May. The murder took place while Jomon and Mini were heading back home for destitutes from the centre.